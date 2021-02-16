Grey’s Anatomy: Deluca in danger in the next episode?

Good news for Grey’s Anatomy fans! The date of the next episode of season 17 is fast approaching but does not announce anything good …

New buzz for fans of the Grey’s Anatomy series! The Season 17 sequel teaser has been released and Deluca looks in danger!

But what does the prod have in store for us in the next episodes?

Definitely, the fans can’t wait any longer! Like every year, Grey’s Anatomy stopped in the middle of the season to take his “winter break”! But unfortunately, the last episode of season 17 that has appeared does not bode well!

And for good reason … Between the Covid cases, Meredith who sees her condition worsening or even Deluca who goes on a witch hunt, fans have no peace of mind!

And as fan theories take over the web, ABC put a layer back a few hours ago! Indeed, the channel has just unveiled the official teasing of the next episode of season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy!

But before letting you find out at the end of this article, we prefer to warn you: we will have to hang in there! Shock on the web! Yesterday, ABC shared on its YouTube channel a teasing from season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy that gives us shivers!

GRAY’S ANATOMY: THE TEASER OF THE FOLLOWING EPISODES AFFECTS FANS!

The broadcast date for the next episode is approaching! Mark your calendars! Grey’s Anatomy will be back on our screens on March 11!

And yes, but that’s not the only good news of the day! While fans are impatiently waiting to discover the rest of season 17, ABC has just unveiled a shock teaser, which will also be a crossover with Station 19, of the next episode!

In the rest of the episodes, Dr. Andrew Deluca will have a very important role! Indeed, the plot revolves around the child trafficking he discovered before his bipolar crisis!

But despite that, he got it right about the girl who had come! Without him, she might not be alive now… But that’s not enough, DeLuca actually wants to end the entire child abduction ring! Without surprise !

But that’s not all ! The video also shows us Meredith who is still on the beach…

“Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 return with all new episodes for March 11 on ABC starting with a special crossover event. Subscribe to tvpromosdb on Youtube for more Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 specials in HD! »Wrote ABC under his YouTube post!

Did you miss the shocking teaser for the next episode? We let you discover it right here: