Grey’s Anatomy: Coming to Disney Star via Disney +!

From tomorrow, fans of Grey’s Anatomy will be able to find their favorite series on Disney Star via the Disney + platform.

Disney offers a new space in its SVoD service, with films and series aimed at adults. Among them we will find Grey’s Anatomy.

A year after its launch in France, Disney must launch an evolved version of its offer on Tuesday. From February 23, “Star” will then enrich the streaming site with a “new cave of Ali Baba (or rather Aladdin)”.

250 films and documentaries will be added. As well as about 40 series, or 3,800 hours of content. Just that ! But those who may be happy are the fans of Grey’s Anatomy.

In addition to being able to redo the seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, they will also have access to classics like 24 Hours Chrono, X-Files, Alias, Castle, Glee, How I Met Your Mother, Lost, Ugly Betty.

On the film side, we can cite Alien, Planet of the Apes, Kingsman, Borat, Deadpool, Pretty Woman, Titanic and the Crystal Traps series.

However, Disney also intends to offer original content with the new series Big Sky, Love Victor, Solar Opposite and Helstrom.

In addition, the company intends to broadcast French films and series on its channel. Among them are: Do not do this, do not do that, I promise you, Clem and The Red Bracelets. Well !

This is of course accompanied by an increase in pricing: the monthly subscription is increased to 8.99 euros from 6.99 previously. Likewise, the annual formula goes from 69 to 89 euros.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: IS THE SERIES ABOUT TO END?

While fans are happy to reunite with Grey’s Anatomy via Disney +, they still wonder what the future of the series will be.

While we were recently wondering if Patrick Dempsey (Derek Shepherd) had teased the end of the series after season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy, now is the turn of another actor to speak. But unlike the previous one, this is a character who is still on the show. Well !

Did you guess who it is? Yes, it’s none other than Jesse Williams! Despite the rumors, the latter remains optimistic. “I can remember already thinking 6 years ago that the series was surely going to end after one or two more years. But I stopped trying to guess when it’s going to end. Grey’s is like betting against Tom Brady, it’s just a bad idea, “he said in an interview.

Either way, we’ll have to wait a while to see what Grey’s Anatomy will become in the years to come. For now, you can still watch the entire series, thanks to Disney +. Isn’t that great news?