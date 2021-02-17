Grey’s Anatomy: Chandra Wilson talking on set!

In an interview with Jo Berry, Chandra Wilson (Miranda Baily) confided in the filming of the series Grey’s Anatomy!

Since the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy Chandra Wilson has been present in the series. The one who plays Miranda Bailey also spoke on the set during the Covid-19 period.

In an interview with Jo Berry, Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy) provided some info. She said: “We start the story in Season 17 as the pandemic began to emerge”

Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy) also revealed, “The show is set in Seattle, Washington. It was very difficult for us to be able to avoid the effects this was going to have on the medical community ”.

She also added, “Miranda, in addition to being the chief of surgery and being in charge of hospital protocol, has her own health to maintain as well. As well as his mental health ”.

The young woman continued, “These things can be put aside when you are in the middle of an emergency. So it’s about being aware of your own health. While making sure that as many people as possible are as healthy ”.

Regarding the changes on set, Chandra Wilson (Grey’s Anatomy) said, “The crew is hidden and protected. She maintains her social distance. Which makes the environment a little different. ”

CHANDRA WILSON (GRAY’S ANATOMY) CONFINED ON MIRANDA

The Grey’s Anatomy actress admitted, “There aren’t that many people on set at the same time. So the work may take longer. But the number one priority is safety. And the well-being of all “.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress has also opened up about her character. She explained, “It’s kind of a common joke that there have been many embodiments of what the end would be.”

She added, “Then it changes again with each season. I have absolutely no vision of Miranda’s end. Miranda Bailey has had her happy ending so many times.

The pretty brunette revealed, “She accomplished everything she wanted. So I’m very open to whatever creative minds find when we finally get to this day ”.

One thing’s for sure, fans don’t want to see Miranda Bailey end. It must be said that she has been a real pillar since the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy. Along with Richard and Meredith, they have been the survivors from the start of the series.

Fans are eager to learn more about the sequel. It will take a few weeks to find out more. Indeed, part 2 of season 17 will be released on March 4 on the ABC channel.

Gray’s Anatomy fans are wondering what the future holds. To be continued!