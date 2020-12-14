Grey’s Anatomy: Camilla Luddington promises a surprise!

While Grey’s Anatomy will have its winter break, Camilla Luddington has announced big surprises for the future. We look forward !

Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy had some big surprises in store for fans. And the least we can say is that it will surely continue to surprise. Camilla Luddington promised big surprises.

In one episode only, there will be a hiatus in season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy. To make the fans wait, Camilla Luddington has therefore confided in the future. And the least we can say is that we are also looking forward to it.

The one who plays Jo Wilson in Grey’s Anatomy said, “I just read a script in the past 2 weeks there. And that completely messed me up. I had no idea what was going to happen “.

The young woman also added: “This is completely insane.” She looked quite shocked as the series continued. But it will take patience to find out more.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: CAMILLA LUDDINGTON IS IN DOUBT ON LEXIE’S RETURN

After Derek and George return, Gray’s Anatomy fans are hopeful that Meredith will reunite with old characters. Some already imagine that his sister, Lexie, or Mark Sloan will make a comeback in the next episodes.

Camilla Luddington also revealed, “When I read this I couldn’t believe it, I think it’s crazy. I found it even crazier than McDreamy’s return. For someone else, it might not be. ”

She also added: “But I really didn’t see it coming.” Regarding the return of other alumni of the series, the pretty brunette explained, “’This is the biggest secret of the season.

The actress also revealed, “I know if someone is coming back and who it will be, but I won’t say anything. And I know a lot of fans want to see Lexie again. But I will not say whether it is her. Nor if it’s not her ”.



