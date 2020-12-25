Grey’s Anatomy: Camilla Luddington explains the scene!

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Camilla Luddington opened up about her favorite scene with Jo in Grey’s Anatomy!

For years now, fans of Grey’s Anatomy have gotten to know Jo. Played by Camilla Luddington, the latter was really popular. His relationship with Alex unleashed passions.

Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy) also returned to the stage which she loved to play in the series. In season 14, Jo works with the new interns. She then meets Levi Schmitt.

At the very beginning, Jo (Grey’s Anatomy) and Levi Schmitt are not at all close. But that all changed on a one night stand. Indeed, they slept together and offered a very funny scene to the fans.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Camilla Luddington told her fans, “I think one of my favorite scenes for Jo is actually the scene where she wakes up after sleeping with [Schmitt].”

CAMILLA LUDDINGTON LOVED TO PLAY A SCENE WITH SCHMITT

The Grey’s Anatomy actress also added, “And she crawls out of her mom’s basement and steps on her glasses. It’s that very short scene, but it was something I had proposed to Krista Vernoff this summer. ”

The young woman also revealed, “Seeing it come to fruition and with him – and he was so funny. And it was all hysterical. This is actually my favorite moment that I can think of. ”

During her separation from Alex, Jo experienced great moments of loneliness. As a reminder, her ex decided to leave her to join Izzie, her first love. The latter has had twins whose father is Alex.

Schmitt then moved in with Jo in season 16. They have been on friendly terms ever since. It must be said that, for the moment, the surgeon does not seem at all ready to embark on another love affair!



