Grey’s Anatomy and more; ABC Sets Release Dates for Its Series

Grey’s Anatomy: As recently announced, ABC has already set release dates for several of its series for Fall Season 2021. In addition to the return of several major productions such as Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor, the network will also premiere new series starting in September. this year.

Among them is the reboot of the comedy The Wonder Years, which was very successful in the late 1980s until the early 1990s. The drama Queens, on the other hand, features four women in their 40s, who decide to team up to regain their fame. have had in the past with a very popular hip-hop group.

While the comedy is scheduled to hit the channel on September 22nd, the drama will air on Sundays, airing its first episode on October 19th.

Some reality shows will also be on ABC’s schedule during the next fall season. Thus, the broadcaster plans to win more and more audiences with its original content.

So check out the full lineup for Fall Season 2021 on the network!

September 20th (Monday)

8 pm: Dancing with the Stars — season 30 premiere

September 22 (Wednesday)

8:00 pm: The Goldbergs—season 9 premiere

8:30 pm: The Wonder Years — season 1 premiere

9 pm: The Conners — season 4 premiere

9:30 pm: Home Economics — premiere of season 2 (new day)

10 pm: A Million Little Things — Season 4 Premiere

September 26 (Sunday)

8 pm: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune — Season 2 Premiere (New Day)

21: Supermarket Sweep — Season 2 premiere (new time)

10 pm: The Rookie — Season 4 Premiere

September 27th (Monday)

10 pm: The Good Doctor — season 5 premiere

September 30th (Thursday)

8:00 pm: Station 19 — season 5 premiere

9 pm: Grey’s Anatomy—season 18 premiere

10pm: Big Sky — season 2 premiere (new day)

October 8th (Friday)

8 pm: Shark Tank — season 13 premiere

9 pm: 20/20 — premiere of the 44th season

October 19th (Tuesday)

8 pm: The Bachelorette — season 17 premiere

10 pm: Queens — premiere of season 1

Don’t forget to comment which of these series you’re most looking forward to watching!