Grey’s Anatomy: Actors have appeared in many movies!

The actors of Grey’s Anatomy have not only played in the medical series. Some have made a few appearances in films.

Grey’s Anatomy fans can’t wait to see the rest of Season 17. In the meantime, audiences can reunite with some of the actors early in their film careers.

Grey’s Anatomy has been around for over 15 years and the series continues to be a huge success. Moreover, some actors like Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson have been present since its inception.

The actors became known largely through the series. Over time, some like Patrick Dempsey and Sandra Oh left the show for other projects. In fact, fans can find them in a few movies.

If it was thanks to Grey’s Anatomy that Patrick Dempsey became known to everyone, he played in a few films before the series. Indeed, in 2002 he was in the cast of Sweet Home Alabama, echoes ScreenRant. The actor has put himself in the shoes of Reese Witherspoon, a man on the verge of divorce.

Then, while he was in the medical series, the actor also starred in a famous film. He filmed in Once Upon a Time, where he played a father who meets a woman straight out of a fairy tale. Something to make fans dream!

GRAY’S ANATOMY: THESE ACTORS WHO MADE SOME MOVIES!

Patrick Dempsey isn’t the only Gray’s Anatomy actor to have made his film debut. Indeed, Ellen Pompeo was also able to make some feature films. In 2002, she made an appearance in Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. His presence remains very low-key and his fans may not have noticed him.

Then, she also played the same year in Moonlight Mile with Dustin Hoffman. The star stood out during the auditions. “She put everyone out of the race during the auditions,” Jake Gyllenhaal told The Los Angeles Times.

Sandra Oh played Cristina for a long time in Grey’s Anatomy. However, she was not totally unknown to the public. Indeed, the actress starred in Sideways in 2004. The actress had a small role, but was happy to be able to be in the cast. “In sideways, I had maybe 15.20 lines,” she told EW.

Meanwhile, Chandra Wilson starred in the feature film Frankie & Alice in 2010 while she was in the medical series. The actress fell in love with the cast with Halle Berry and Stellan Skarsgård. So, she didn’t want to miss it for the world!

Finally, Caterina Scorsone had the chance to star in The November Man in 2014 alongside Pierce Brusnan. She put herself in the shoes of Celia, a CIA agent.



