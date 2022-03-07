Grey’s Anatomy Actor Richard Flood Reveals New Details Of His Exit From The Drama

Cormac Hayes actor Richard Flood said goodbye and walked out the doors of Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital for probably the last time during Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 10. However, there are several reasons why the star decided to leave the medical drama after three years on the show.

When the show returned in February for its 18th season, it was announced that Richard Flood would be leaving Grey’s Anatomy, after playing Hayes for three years on the ABC medical drama. Because the character’s story arc came to a natural ending, Flood said that he was actually “very happy” with the way the outing played out.

In the series we saw how Dr. Cormac Hayes was presented with a moral dilemma with one of his friends, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), after he admitted that he had been helping terminal patients to end their lives, and that he needed help. its the help of Hayes to do the same with other patients who were war veterans.

When he couldn’t convince Hunt to turn himself in, Hayes decided to quit his job and take his children to Ireland, rather than risk getting in trouble for Hunt’s actions. However, during an interview for Deadline, Richard Flood was revealing the real reasons why he left the medical drama and his happy feelings for leaving the series.

“Honestly, he was very happy. I felt it was the right time. When I started out, I always thought (sic) that three years at something was really all I would want to do. I’m always eager to see what else is out there and try to stretch myself in different directions and do different kinds of TV and movies. Three years were perfect for me, so I was very happy.”

Before leaving the hospital entirely, his character had a conversation with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), who had apparently been trying to get in touch with him. He was a bit cold with her, revealing that he hadn’t returned her calls because, “If I say goodbye to you, Grey, I might not leave.” But Hayes credited Meredith with giving him hope that there might be life (and love) after his wife’s death.

Similarly, Hayes had a conversation with Teddy (Kim Raver), who was in full detective mode to find out what Owen refused to tell him. It was a good time for Cormac to acknowledge that he owed Owen his life and refused to reveal the secret.

However, Richard Flood said that while the powers that be of the Grey’s Anatomy writers set everything in motion, he was on the same page that it was time to move on with his career, taking a big step to say goodbye to the medical drama.

“They came up with the way out. I didn’t know until closer to when we were shooting how it would actually happen, but there was some talk over the summer as to how the season would play out, and then later in the season there was more talk about what it could be. good [for the program] and what could be good for me. Having three years on the show felt good to me, and I think the character arc with all the developments in the story was probably coming to its natural end, which was great. I was so happy that everyone felt the same way, and they just pulled it off,” said Richard Flood.