Grey’s Anatomy: Abigail Spencer Confirmed For Season 18

The teaser for the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy, revealed by ABC last Tuesday (7), officially confirmed the return of Abigail Spencer for the new cycle of the series. The actress will reprise her role as Megan Hunt and should appear in her premiere, scheduled for late September.

Missing since Grey’s Anatomy season 15, when she left Seattle to live in Los Angeles with her fiance Nathan (Martin Henderson) and adopted son Farouk, Owen Hunt’s (Kevin Mckidd) sister officially returns for season 18 alongside iconic names for fans such as Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) and Elils Gray (Kate Burton). Check out the teaser below.

So far, nothing has been revealed about the participation of surgeon Megan Hunt in the new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, so all that remains is to wait for the official premiere of season 18, scheduled to take place on the night of September 30 (Thursday) on the ABC channel .

What are your expectations for the iconic Grey’s Anatomy comebacks? Leave your opinion in the comments.