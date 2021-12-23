Grey’s Anatomy: ABC Discusses Series Renewal for Season 19

Grey’s Anatomy: Despite revealing her recent efforts on ending Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo may be about to star in a new season of the medical drama on ABC. Apparently, the network is already discussing the renewal of the production, which currently airs the episodes of its 18th year.

According to what was found by Deadline, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, informed that some conversations have been happening informally behind the scenes, considering that the period in question is favorable for the closing of new contracts.

“We are always very excited to have this series in our schedule”, commented the executive. “As long as all the producers and Ellen [Pompeo] feel there are more significant stories to tell, we will continue to produce Gray ’s Anatomy,” he added.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff currently acts as showrunner for the medical drama. Even the screenwriter and executive producer revealed in previous interviews that she already has ideas for the outcome of the production.

And although several main cast members have left the series in recent years, Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., interpreters of Meredith, Bailey and Richard, who appeared for the first time in the pilot episode, continue with their characters.

Grey’s Anatomy: Learn about the hit ABC series

With around 388 episodes aired to date, Grey’s Anatomy remains an audience phenomenon and one of ABC’s most profitable products. In this way, they run behind the scenes that the network’s executives would be against the end of the series while it is generating good income for the channel.

And even though the show has numerous fans around the world, through social networks, many comment that the abandonment of seasons may be inevitable, given the longevity of the stories.

In the current cast, in addition to Pompeo, Wilson and Pickens Jr., you can also find Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Chris Carmack as Atticus Lincoln, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

In this way, the public can only wait for more news. So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! The next episode of the medical series will air on February 24, 2022.