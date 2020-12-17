Grey’s Anatomy: 5 patients who made their mark on fans!

Who are the five patients who most marked the fans of the Grey’s Anatomy series? We reveal everything to you!

There were a lot of them in the Grey’s Anatomy series, but who are the 5 patients who left their mark?

It would be hard for everyone to remember, there were so many! But it must be said that some patients left their mark on the minds of Grey’s Anatomy fans more than others.

Indeed, during 15 years of show, we have seen sick people on the beds of Seattle Grace. As of December 3, 2020, there were 1,359 patients in the series.

Suffice to say, Grey’s Anatomy surgeons were busy. So let’s take stock of the most outstanding patients in the series.

Starting with Shane. It’s hard to forget this pro-Nazi paramedic who had a swastika tattooed on his chest.

In fact, Bailey was to operate. And the latter has shown great professionalism.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: PATIENTS WHO SCORED FANS

Andrew Langston is another patient who has left his mark on Grey’s Anatomy fans. The young man jumped into a concrete tank to impress his girlfriend. Rescued by the firefighters, he will arrive at the hospital in a dried cement block!

Susan Gray was also a patient at the hospital where Meredith Gray worked. It’s his father’s wife, Tatcher Gray.

She appears in the 3rd season of Grey’s Anatomy. Suffering from acid reflux and hiccups, she is sent home but will return in an even more serious condition. She won’t survive and Meredith’s father accuses Meredith of letting her die.

Among the patients who marked the series we also find the little Zola. It’s impossible not to like her character since she is Meredith and Derek’s adopted daughter and the reason they got married.

It’s Alex Karev who brings her back after a humanitarian trip to Africa. She will have two operations while she is still a baby.

Finally, it is impossible to talk about the patients in the series without remembering Denny Duquette. The latter arrived at the hospital with a heart problem.

But his heart will be strong enough to love the pretty Izzy. The two then live an unusual love story. Something to crack fans of the series.



