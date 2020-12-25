Grey’s Anatomy: 5 most realistic scenes in the series!

The Grey’s Anatomy series is still very successful. Here are the 5 most realistic scenes since the beginnings!

The reason the Greys Anatomy series is so popular around the world is because it touches on several very real themes that affect all human beings.

Illness, love, friendship, religion, personal problems, self-destruction … So many subjects that are still so interesting!

Let’s talk about that unforgettable moment first in the second season “It’s the End of the World” and “As We Know It”. One patient had a bomb in his chest.

Fans loved watching these episodes which featured Kyle Chandler, the actor well known for playing Coach Taylor in Friday Night Lights.

GRAY’S ANATOMY: MORE THAN REALISTIC SCENES!

Although this scene was deemed entertaining, internet users said it was very intense. A very realistic scene which showed the work of the deminers.

Then, the love story between Owen and Cristina Yang touched the fans of Gray’s Anatomy very much. Many have found their way there. And Owen’s trauma from his military background affected his love life.

Let’s also talk about the sensitivity of some of the characters in Grey’s Anatomy. Alex is more sensitive than the fans realize. His reactions are very realistic.

The same goes for Doctor DeLuca who is also suffering inside. Few are those who have never had an excess of anger!

If Grey’s Anatomy feels so real, it’s also because she has brought forward the consequences of losing a child. And this, through the experience of Jackson and April. Very realistic episodes which therefore had repercussions on their marriage.



