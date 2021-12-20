Grey’s Anatomy: Last Thursday (16), Grey’s Anatomy fans were surprised by an episode full of emotion and dynamism, precisely because one of the oldest characters in the series was at risk of death. All this to end the year with a flourish, considering that, now, the ABC medical drama goes into hiatus and only returns in 2022.

That way, check out all about the titled “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” by reading our full recap!

Grey’s Anatomy 18×8: More information about the series’ winter finale

The episode begins when Link (Chris Carmarck) was determined to go to Minnesota to declare himself to Amelia (Caterina Scorsone). However, the neurosurgeon had already returned to Seattle and welcomed David (Nick Marsh) and Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) to the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

In the halls of the institution, after returning from a trip, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) meets again with Cormac (Richard Flood) and the two are still trying to break the ice talking about their respective current routines. Meanwhile, Ben (Jason Winston George) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) searched together for ways to get custody of Pru, but nothing seemed to be concrete.

Winston (Anthony Hill) was told about a Farouk-compatible organ donor, which was making Megan (Abigail Spencer) more excited. With that, Teddy (Kim River), Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Cormac drove to Tacoma, a city located just outside Seattle, to collect the heart.

After capturing the organ and having some conversation about Megan’s emotional state in the operating room, Owen and Teddy thought about celebrating, but Cormac was wary of his patients and asked the driver to go to the hospital as soon as possible. However, halfway there, the vehicle ended up losing control and overturning.

After the accident, the doctors seemed to be fine, but the driver was dead and the three were desperate to transport the heart to Seattle. When they realized, the car was on the edge of a cliff, being held only by a tree.

At the hospital, Winston was trying to calm Megan down as her son was having some complications. For this reason, the three had a decision to make: get out of the vehicle as soon as possible so that the organ would remain viable for transplantation.