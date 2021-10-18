Grey’s Anatomy: Recently, ABC released the preview of the 18×4 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Since its debut, the show’s new season has brought a host of new additions to its fans, including returns of classic characters.

Now, it turns out, Richard’s new method of teaching residents may not work as well as he intended — this is what we can see in the footage from the released video.

Check out the full preview!

In the last episode, fans could kill the longing and remember the first seasons of the series with the return of Kate Walsh, playing the legendary Addison. However, as it is not all flowers in Grey’s Anatomy, the doctor is already immersed in some conflicts again.

titled “With a Little Help From My Friends,” the episode will air on American television next Thursday, October 21st.

Along with the preview, ABC also provided the chapter synopsis: “Richard recruits Meredith and Bailey to help him launch a new show. Meanwhile, Addison’s patient has complications from a procedure and Jo helps a woman who goes into preterm labor.”

That way, fans of the plot can already prepare their hearts for the new events.

