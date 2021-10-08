ATTENTION, POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD!

Grey’s Anatomy: This coming Thursday (14), Grey’s Anatomy fans will see one of the series’ most beloved surgeons return for a cameo. For this reason, ABC has already released an unprecedented preview containing some scenes of what’s to come in the medical drama.

Addison Montgomery (played by Kate Walsh) will appear at the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital for an important mission: to help Richard (James Pickens Jr.) in his new role in charge of surgical residents.

The titled “Hotter Than Hell” (Hotter Than Hell, in a free translation) promises great emotions with this visit, after all, it’s been a while since the characters had met Addison. Also, there will be a real showdown between her and Richard, as evidenced by the promotional material.

Check out the full preview below:

According to Krista Vernoff, showrunner of the series, in an interview with TV Guide Magazine, Addison will arrive with major conflicts, including some with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). It’s worth remembering that Gray previously became the wife of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Montgomery’s ex-husband.

“While there’s a lot of respect between them, there’s also a new dynamic that we’ve never addressed before,” she revealed.