This Thursday (18), the audience watched a new episode of Gray’s Anatomy. Continuing with the showing of the 17th season of the ABC medical series, even in the midst of the mourning caused by the death of a character that is very popular with everyone, there is still room for new tensions.

For this reason, the title entitled “It’s All Too Much” (Everything is Too Much, in a free translation) bets on plunging into the depths of different characters, bringing to viewers new nuances about each one.

Check out more about the 17×8 episode with our recap!

Gray’s Anatomy: too many pains to be processed at once

The coronavirus pandemic continues to be addressed in Gray’s Anatomy. Last week, however, the audience watched Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) bid farewell in a plot that had little connection with the covid-19. Finishing the arc on human trafficking, DeLuca was stabbed and was unable to survive after surgery led by Gray Sloan’s doctors.

Thus, when the 17×8 episode begins, Catherine (Debbie Allen) is still comforting Richard (James Pickens Jr.) for the loss of his friend. The character even begins to question his faith, also thinking about the plan that life has reserved for him during all the years he has been in several operating rooms.

Other characters are also presented in a context of mourning. This is the case of Owen (Kevin McKidd), for example, who appears cleaning Andrew’s closet with all the doctor’s belongings and also Helm (Jaicy Elliot) and Levi (Jake Borelli), who pay their respects to their work partner for through videos.

However, despite being visibly shaken, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) insists on performing an autopsy on DeLuca, much to the surprise of Teddy (Kim Raver), Owen and Richard. She wants to know exactly what went wrong in the operating room and, consequently, who is to blame for the death of her friend.

Richard argues that this distrust can cause great discomfort to all those who fought to save DeLuca for several hours in the operating room.

Meanwhile, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), who shows some improvement in her hospitalization with covid-19, is still unconscious and having some dreams on the beach. There, she meets again with Derek (Patrick Dempsey) and the two talk about Ellis, the youngest daughter of the couple.

In several attempts to expand the improvement with Meredith, Teddy and Cormac (Richard Flood) decide to carry out some ventilation tests, but everything ends up being in vain. However, Cormac decides to say some things he is feeling to the protagonist of the medical drama and she hears her voice while walking on the beach sands.

At Meredith’s house, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), who has been taking care of the children, realizes that Link (Chris Carmack) is drinking too much during the quarantine. The two discuss briefly on the subject and manage to get it right.

The episode ends with a memorial in honor of DeLuca, in which everyone watches a video and is truly moved, managing to say goodbye amid so many feelings exposed.

