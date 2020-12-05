ABC released an exciting preview for Gray’s Anatomy’s 17×5 episode. When it airs next week, viewers will see a little more about the strong emotions concentrated in the doctors and residents of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

All this because more characters will be hospitalized amid the coronavirus pandemic. Will someone not survive?

One of these characters is Tom Koracick (Greg Germann), Meredith’s co-worker (Ellen Pompeo), who is slowly recovering from the problems caused by covid-19. In the previous episode, Tom tested positive for the disease and apparently got really complicated.

Check out the preview:

Many important events are marking the 17th season of Gray’s Anatomy. The series has surprised all viewers in recent weeks with the return of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), through Meredith’s dreams, and also George O’Malley (TR Knight). Other returns are still awaited.

It is worth remembering that, most likely, some important character will leave the series in the next episodes. It remains unclear who will be the victim, but it appears that the casualty will be caused by the coranavirus.

Given the circumstances, Tom is a strong candidate to die this season, considering that the 16th season did not remove anyone important from the cast. And from the point of view of the narrative, it would make a lot of sense, wouldn’t it?

Considering all that this would involve, the public has already started to be prepared for the worst. Certainly, the story would advance in an interesting way and bring benefits to the drama of the series.

But none of this means that the protagonist Meredith is out of danger, as the character remains hospitalized.

Grey’s Anatomy 17×5 will be released on December 10th. What do you think is coming?



