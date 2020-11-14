The 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy debuted on TV this week bringing great emotions to the audience. Among the most impactful events of the first two episodes, we had the unexpected return of the character Derek Shepherd, played by actor Patrick Dempsey, who had died in the 11th season of the series.

Derek appeared in a dream of Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who was found by Hayes unconscious in the parking lot. In the dream, she ends up meeting her deceased husband on a beach.

The promo video shared by ABC to promote the next episode of the season brings the couple’s interaction on the beach, in addition to showing the efforts of the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital team to save Meredith’s life.

In the video, she reveals her fear about the mysterious illness that affected her. “If I sleep, I’m afraid I won’t wake up anymore,” says Meredith.

Check out the preview of Gray’s Anatomy’s 17×3 episode:

The fans’ fear is that Meredith is saying goodbye to the series. Derek’s return could indicate that the character is really dying. To corroborate the theory, the next chapter of the series is called “My Happy Ending”, or “Meu Final Feliz”, in free translation.

It is also worth remembering that actress Ellen Pompeo has a contract with ABC just for this season. As she said earlier, the 17th season could be the last in the series. “I mean, this is the last year of my contract now. I don’t know if this is the last year. But it may well be, ”said the actress in a conversation with the Variety website in late October.

Is this the end of Meredith Gray? Would the series survive without its main star?



