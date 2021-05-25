Grey’s Anatomy 17×16: Meredith Can’t Get Back To Work

Grey’s Anatomy: The 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy remains exciting. Now that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) is recovering from Covid-19, already out of the hospital, other conflicts come to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

For this reason, ABC has already released an unprecedented preview for the 17×16 episode, entitled “I’m Still Standing”.

As the video announces, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) will try to persuade the protagonist surgeon to return to work, but the two have a small start to an argument, in which Meredith argues that she still cannot stand.

Those who follow the series, know that the character faced delicate moments while she was hospitalized due to complications caused by the coronavirus disease. However, it was from that moment that she was reunited with several people on a paradisiacal beach.

It is worth mentioning that the ABC medical series is about to conclude its 17th year, considering that, after the showing of next week’s episode, only one will remain to be broadcast, on June 3.

Check out the full preview released by the broadcaster:

Grey’s Anatomy: penultimate episode of season 17 shows doctors coming together to save a baby

Although the Meredith Gray saga is very important for the 17×16 episode, next week, viewers will still follow the doctors’ union to save a premature baby. Little Luna will arouse some deep feelings in Jo (Camilla Luddington), who may begin to reevaluate the surgical area change.

In addition, the character will also have an interesting arc in development with Lincoln (Chris Carmack) and Hayes (Richard Flood). Obviously, other Gray Sloan doctors will have their respective responsibilities covered in the new episode, which will make fans even more curious about what lies ahead.

So stay tuned and be sure to check out all the details of this series! Grey’s Anatomy airs a new episode on May 27, next Thursday, on ABC.