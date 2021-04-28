Grey’s Anatomy 17×14: April and Jackson Reunite (promo)

Grey’s Anatomy: Next week, Grey’s Anatomy fans will be able to watch the reunion of two characters who have long needed to talk. These are April Kepner (played by Sarah Drew) and Jackson (Jesse Williams). Thus, ABC has already released a preview with unpublished scenes showing what’s coming up in the medical series.

At the beginning of the video, viewers visualize Jackson driving through a storm until he reaches April’s door and recall several moments that the two lived together in another time. However, now, the character has a child on her lap, which amazes the surgeon.

Certainly, many emotions will run through the title “Look Up Child”. What’s more, the public is also eager to find out what’s going on with other characters at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Check out the full preview:

Learn more about April Kepner’s appearance in Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy

Many things have changed since April Kepner left the series, but the preview considers that the two can still get it right even if some situations are difficult to face.

However, we still don’t know much about how the doctor is after so long. Is she still with Matthew (Justin Bruening), for example? Certainly, the 17×14 episode should provide some answers to viewers who are hoping for a possible reconciliation.

In previous interviews, Sarah Drew said she would be open-hearted for ABC’s medical drama and also revealed that her departure was very much felt by her. Thus, the actress had to completely detach from her character in order to continue with her career.

So don’t miss it! A new episode of Grey’s Anatomy will air on Thursday, May 6, on ABC.