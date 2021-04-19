Grey’s Anatomy 17×13: Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), of Gray’s Anatomy, is recovering. However, no one knows why she is not fully awake. The promo for episode 13 of the 17th season, which will air on April 22, entitled “Good as Hell”, offers a clue.

“Meredith’s X-rays showed a noticeable improvement,” says Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), leading Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) to question, since she should already be awake, why she is still unconscious.

The answer is simple: on that beach, in her mind, she is with her late husband, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). And she doesn’t want to leave you.

“People love you, Meredith,” he tells her as he apparently tries to convince her to wake up. “People need you”. Gray replies that she is tired and that she wanted to have her husband close by.

He says this is a problem, arguing that if she gets any closer, she will never leave.

However, at the end of the preview of the 17×13 episode, she approaches him. So, what does this mean for Meredith? Will she go back to her children, family and friends? Or will she stay with Derek?

Check out the promo below:

Gray’s Anatomy: more details on the next episode of the medium series

The series is unlikely to be about to kill Meredith. That way, the chances are that there will be a moving farewell scene between her and Derek in Dempsey’s fourth appearance in Season 17.

In the other groups, in “Good as Hell”, Jo (Camilla Luddington) tries to convince Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to let her change her specialty. In addition, Link (Chris Carmack) accuses Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) of pushing the limits while he is treating a patient remotely.

The episode 13 of the current season of Gray’s Anatomy will air on April 22, on ABC!