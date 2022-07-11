Greyhill Incident is a new creepy survival horror game with aliens and UFOs

When it comes to horror games, aliens are surprisingly little used. While aliens have often appeared in shooters and action games, it is relatively rare to see them appear in purely horror games. That’s what makes the upcoming Greyhill Incident survival horror game so intriguing, as it features classic grey aliens and UFOs in the horror game setting.

Developer Refugium Games released a new trailer for the Greyhill Incident earlier this month. The Greyhill Incident takes place in 1992, when the titular city of Greyhill is plagued by strange incidents that they cannot explain. Greyhill residents are taking matters into their own hands, boarding up their homes in an attempt to wait out an extraterrestrial threat.

The player’s character, Ryan Baker, is tasked with exploring Greyhill after dark, armed with a baseball bat and a revolver. Baker will need to avoid meeting hostile Greys, while helping his neighbors by completing various tasks. This is all according to the game’s Steam page, which portrays the Greyhill Incident as a creepy first-person horror game that somewhat resembles other first-person horror games such as Outlast.

The aesthetic of the Greyhill Incident is reminiscent of Outlast, but it also resembles alien invasion films, in particular M. Night Shyamalan’s 2002 sci-fi horror film Signs. Not only will the Greyhill Incident feature farmland and cornfields to explore like the main characters of Signs, but there’s even a character in a foil hat, like Joaquin Phoenix’s character in the movie. According to the Greyhill Incident Steam page, this is Bob “Madman” Baker, Ryan’s brother. Another NPC mentioned on the Steam page is “Veteran” Brandon, who seems to be in serious trouble at the end of the trailer.

Greyhill Incident is currently scheduled to be released on PC only, so it looks like PC gamers will find out what’s going on with Brandon and the rest of Greyhill’s residents when the game comes out next year. It can be assumed that console ports will be possible if the game arouses enough interest, but nothing about this was announced at the time of writing this article. So at the moment, anyone who wants to play Greyhill Incident and experience the creepy story of an alien invasion should plan to do it on a PC via Steam.

Greyhill Incident’s premise of an alien invasion will help it stand out among the sea of horror games on the horizon, but it’s not the only alien invasion game that’s in development. In fact, a new Destroy All Humans game will be launched next month in the form of Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed, which also features a gray alien. Nevertheless, if Greyhill Incident is a serious horror game project, then Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed is a comedy action.

Greyhill Incident will be released on PC in 2023.