Grey Man’s Early Reactions to Chris Evans’ Netflix Movie Are Mixed

The Grey Man, a Netflix movie starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas, received mixed reviews on Twitter in the first round of reaction. The film is based on a series of books by Mark Greaney, as The Grey Man tells the story of a top CIA agent who embarks on a global pursuit of the agency’s dark secrets. Created by the directors of the films “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Finale” Anthony and Joe Russo, in the film Evans plays a villain, a role that, as previously reported by the Russo brothers, has been planned since the production of the film “The First Avenger: The Winter Soldier” in 2014.

In the book series of the same name, Grey Man follows former CIA agent and freelance assassin Cort Gentry (Gosling), who travels across Europe trying to protect himself and his family, hunted by Lloyd Hansen of Evans. Earlier attempts were made to turn the series of novels of the Gray Man into a film: James Gray was appointed director in 2011, and Christopher McQuarrie – in 2016. However, these versions failed, and in July 2020, Netflix announced plans to adapt the Gray Man. under the leadership of Roussos. The film will be released on Netflix on July 15.

The first reactions to the Gray Man have now started to appear on Twitter, and the results are mixed. Some reviews praise his fighting scenes and the chemistry of Gosling and Evans as enemies, such as film critic Courtney Howard. However, comments from entertainment industry reporter Germain Lussier and Next Best Picture owner Matt Neglia point to the redundancy of action films about agents on the run, such as “John Wick” and “Mission Impossible”, as well as early signs of a predictable plot with little impact. Others criticized the plot of the film as obvious, claiming that the Gray Man was just a means to make money for the stars. Film critic David Ehrlich criticized the fighting scenes for their blandness, and Kyle Buchanan even compared the film to a film modeled by artificial intelligence. Read some reactions below:

“Grey Man” is a two—hour meeting of James Bond with “Fast and Furious”. Super exciting action, scale and scenery, clear, conscious execution, constant laughter, just a lot of fun. Gosling and Evans are in charge, the supporting actors are great, it’s a little obvious, but it’s never boring. pic.twitter.com/hSoTwgCMfA

— Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 11, 2022

THE GREY MAN is Netflix’s emptiest star car. If the DALL•E simulation cost $200 million, this is exactly what they would produce

— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 11, 2022

“THE GREY MAN” is just 2 hours where Tom Clancy refuses to yell brainless shit like “make him dead” between tasteless action scenes in beautiful places, and it all leads to the most hilariously dumb reveal of the bad guy’s backstory I’ve ever seen. almost made me nostalgic for Red Notice.

— David Ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 11, 2022

[email protected] _Brother’ #TheGrayMan has ruthless, well-constructed action sequences. A battle of wits, bullets and muscles. Ryan Gosling and @ChrisEvans share great wit (and dirty facial hair!). Ana de Armas is cool and beautiful. Dhanush’s scenes are ruthless and harsh. pic.twitter.com/aYNmxGpLkg

— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 11, 2022

As some of these reviews emphasize, Evans’ villainous side is something many viewers have been wanting to see for a long time. Based on these initial reactions, the performances of the main trio of the film in the person of Evans, Gosling and de Armas seem at least interesting, even if the story is not always convincing. The comparison with the megahit “Red Notice” from Netflix is interesting and indicates that perhaps the VFX in the film is a little insufficient, despite the impressive cast. However, viewers have not always agreed with critics’ reviews of “Red Notice,” and perhaps “The Gray Man” will be better perceived by a wide audience when it appears on the streaming service.

At first glance, these reactions tease that “The Grey Man” is a stellar but perhaps generic movie with funny but exaggerated fight scenes. Nevertheless, the film certainly still raises a lot of expectations, given the collaboration of Gosling and Evans in this cat-and-mouse dynamic, which seems tactical and exciting. The Gray Man will have to compete for a place among the blockbusters of the summer action movie, and it will be interesting to see if the depth of the story from the books and the chemistry of the stars is enough to make it something more than another spy thriller.