Grey Man: The Russo Brothers explain the film’s connection to Captain America: The Winter Soldier (besides Chris Evans)

Ever since Chris Evans hung up his Captain America shield in 2019, the actor has been flexing his acting muscles into new territories beyond the traditional hero, and he will play a villain in the future. The actor is teaming up with Marvel’s Russo Brothers again for “Grey Man,” which is among Netflix’s July releases. While we’re waiting for their action movie, Russo shared his connection to “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

Of course, “The Winter Soldier” is the first time Joe and Anthony Russo have collaborated with Marvel Studios, and this film remains one of our best Marvel films. Speaking about the “Grey Man”, the filmmakers shared how these two films are suitable for them:

We read it many years ago when we were shooting The Winter Soldier, and actually made the first adaptation of it in between takes when we were working on The Winter Soldier as a potential film that could be made after we finished working on it. But then we were asked to do “Civil War” and then “The Avengers”, so we postponed it for a few years.

In an interview with ComicBook, Russo said that they had been trying to adapt the “Gray Man” from the novel by Mark Greaney since they were hired for their first Marvel project. However, they did not expect that they would eventually headline “The First Avenger: Civil War”, “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Finale”. Four large-scale Marvel films took their time, but in the end they were able to return to the Gray Man and play their Marvel star in a completely different role than Steve Rogers.

Chris Evans was told about the role of the Gray Man at the end of the “Finale” production when he was asked what he was going to do next, and he shared with them that he wanted to “take risks moving forward.” His villain with a mustache meets the requirements of “risk”, since the character is apparently a “complete sociopath”, and here he is, starring in another Russo Brothers movie!

The film starred Ryan Gosling as the titled Gray Man, an experienced CIA mercenary who becomes the target of Lloyd Hansen Chris Evans. Evans also describes his character as a person “so liberated, free and honest”, which makes him an especially great villain who can not only be watched, but also played with on set.

Since Russo had the main job of completing the first era of Marvel films “Avengers: Finale”, they moved away from heroism to continue the series of adaptations and involve Marvel actors in the trip. They shot “Cherry” with Tom Holland, “Evacuation” with Chris Hemsworth (writer/producer), and recently they invited Chris Pratt to the sci-fi project “Electric State”.

“The Grey Man” will appear in a limited number of theaters and will be available for streaming on a Netflix subscription on July 15.