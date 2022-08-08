Grey Man: 10 great action movies featuring actors

“The Grey Man” is one of Netflix’s most expensive and ambitious projects to date, costing a whopping $200 million. Starring actors such as Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, the project has an extremely impressive cast.

Although Ryan Gosling has not starred in many big-budget films during his career, it seems that he has changed the trajectory of his career, deciding to star in more popular projects. Many of the actors involved have starred in great action films over the years, working with some of the most talented directors.

Callan Mulvey: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Despite the extreme controversy, fans of Batman v Superman have warmed up in recent years thanks to the release of the expanded Ultimate Edition, which added much-needed context to the whole scenes. For a long time, many considered it a film with a great idea, but poorly executed. One of the characters who does more is KGBeast, played by Callan Mulvey.

Mulvey became famous for playing schematic characters. For a villain like KGBeast, he’s perfect for the job. “The Grey Man” is the actor’s third collaboration with the Russo brothers after “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Avengers: Finale”.

Shea Whigham: F9

Shea Whigham’s agent Michael Stasiak, first introduced in the soft reboot of The Fast and the Furious series, has become a major minor character appearing throughout the Fast and the Furious franchise. The series repeats the joke that Agent Stasiak gets his nose broken every time he appears on the screen.

Director Justin Lin spoke about the character’s appearance in F9, noting: “It was a really funny hint about his relationship and connection with Brian O’Conner. This is something that we were very aware of, the spirit of Brian. The character is still obviously alive and thriving in this universe (via Insider).

Alfrey Woodard: Captain America: Civil War

Despite the fact that this is a small supporting role, Alfrey Woodard plays one of the best roles in Captain America: Standoff. Woodard plays Miriam Sharp, a character who also appears in the original comic version of the Civil War. In a scene that is almost a step-by-step recreation of a moment from a comic book, Sharp tells Tony Stark how his actions caused her son’s death.

The scene is heartbreaking and one of the most important scenes in the movie. Despite the brevity, he pushes Iron Man to sign the Zakovsky agreements and really moves the plot of the film.

Wagner Moura: Elysium

While this may not be his most memorable film, Neil Blomkamp has shown how versatile he is both in “District 9,” a great found footage movie, and in “Chappie.” Wagner Moura, also very versatile, plays a schematic but bright Spider in “Elysium” – an exciting role.

Moura plays an important role as a hacker who helps travel to the exclusive utopian society of Elysium. The film also features a fantastic cast led by Matt Damon in the title role. It is full of dynamic action and has an original premise.

Billy Bob Thornton: Armageddon

“Armageddon” is one of the best dumb action movies. But while the script is small, “Armageddon” is a stellar ensemble with witty dialogues. There was no better director than Michael Bay, who helped launch this epic disaster movie.

Billy Bob Thornton appears in a convincing role as the head of a space operation to destroy an approaching asteroid. Although this role doesn’t really allow him to brag about his acting abilities, he still plays an important role in a movie that has such a good time.

DeObia Oparei: Human Anger

DeObia Oparei quickly became an excellent supporting actor, appearing recently in various major projects such as “Dumbo”, “Loki” and “The Wrath of Man”. In the last film, he plays one of the main bank robbers.

Unfortunately, his character has to deal with “human wrath” as Jason Statham takes revenge on the robbers who shot his son. The film directed by Guy Ritchie is a tense action movie with fantastic actors.

Jessica Henwick: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Jessica Henwick, who originally aspired to play the main role of Ray, auditioned for a long time, and she inspired JJ. Abrams created X-Wing pilot Jessica Pava after she, unfortunately, lost her former role to Daisy Ridley.

Henwick plays Jessica Pava and plays an important role in the destruction of the Starkiller base along with the rest of the Black Squadron. Although she couldn’t appear in The Last Jedi and Skywalker. Sunrise” due to scheduling conflicts, her character continued to appear in novels and comics.

Ana De Armas: No time to die

Since her breakthrough role in “War Dogs”, Ana de Armas has consistently shown excellent results in every film in which she appeared. After working with him in “Get Knives”, Daniel Craig personally recommended her for the role of Paloma in the latest James Bond film “No Time”. die.