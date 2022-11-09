Greta Van Fleet postponed further concerts due to Josh Kiszka’s eardrum rupture

The singer told fans that although the injury continues to heal, it still causes him “severe physical pain.”

Greta Van Fleet vocalist Josh Kiszka’s torn eardrum forced the band to postpone four more concerts as part of their US tour.

Gut initially announced the injury on social media last month (October 18), informing ticket holders of the band’s concerts in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville, which will be rescheduled for later dates.

After returning late last month to play six shows, the band postponed the remaining four shows of their North American tour.

“To all our fans in El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento, please watch this video message from Josh,” the band wrote in a new Instagram post. “We are sorry to share this news. Unfortunately, due to ongoing problems related to Josh’s ear, it is necessary to move El Paso, Tucson, Anaheim and Sacramento.

“As soon as we have new dates, they will be published. Your existing ticket will be valid for the new date and, once announced, a refund will be available at the point of purchase.”

In a video message, Kishka said that the last few performances had been “beautiful and impressive,” but although his eardrum continued to heal, it still caused him “severe physical pain.” He also thanked fans for their support during a “truly humbling year.”

Greta Van Fleet has two more nights to play in Atlantic City, as well as concerts in New Jersey and Los Angeles, all scheduled for December. Tickets for these dates can still be purchased through Ticketmaster.

After the incident last month, Kishka explained that he “tore his eardrum” during the band’s performance in Bangor on October 8. The singer wrote that “after further examination, I was told that it takes longer to heal completely than originally expected.” “.

The vocalist, who performs with Greta Van Fleet along with guitarist and twin brother Jake, younger brother bassist Sam and drummer Danny Wagner, concluded the statement with a thank-you message to fans.

“I am very worried that I have to do this, and I cannot express in words how much I appreciate the love and support that you give us every night,” Pussy wrote. “It’s devastating for me, but know that it’s necessary in order to continue performing.”

At the beginning of the March tour, Greta Van Fleet was forced to postpone performances in Flint and Ypsilanti after Josh and Jake Kiska reported that they were unwell, and the latter was hospitalized after contracting pneumonia. The tour later resumed in Madison, Wisconsin at the end of March.

The tour is in support of the band’s 2021 album “The Battle At Garden’s Gate”. In an interview, Greta Van Fleet said that the band’s second studio album “was really liberating. We knew exactly what we were going to do — we were going to create a big and unshakable album.”