Greta Thungberg Trolled Donald Trump Mocking Her

Donald Trump, who mocked Greta Thunberg’s Asperger Syndrome last year, is now trolled by Greta Thunberg for her own anger problems.

About a year ago, 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, who was selected as the person of the year by TIME magazine, one of the most established publications in the world in December 2019, received congratulations from many people, but Donald Trump, who took the United States from the Paris Agreement with an ax to work to stop global climate change. had been the subject of ridicule.

Trump quoted a tweet congratulating Thunberg by Rome Downey when TIME magazine declared Thunberg “person of the year” and mocked Thunberg’s Asperger Syndrome and said, “It’s ridiculous. Greta has to work on the anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Take it easy, Greta. Calm down!” he used the expressions.

We all know that revenge is a dish best served cold, and Thunberg knows it as well as we do. As you know, the United States, the world’s largest economy, is currently in an election rush and Trump, one of the two presidential candidates, is going through an extremely tense process. This situation has prepared the perfect ground for Greta’s revenge.

“STOP THE COUNT!” By Donald Trump, the current US president and presidential candidate for the next term. Quoting his tweet, Thunberg said, “It’s ridiculous. Donald has to work on the anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Take it easy, Donald. Calm down!” used the expressions.

As you can imagine, this tweet by Greta Thunberg for Donald Trump went viral in a short time. Last year, Donald Trump’s tweet mocked Thunberg received 200 thousand likes and approximately 100 thousand shares; Thunberg’s revenge on Trump has received 1.4 million likes and 370 thousand shares.



