Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has grilled Internet personality Andrew Tate after the former cage fighter boasted that he had “33 cars.”

Andrew Tate’s recent Twitter ban has given way to a multitude of events. Some, such as the appeal to Jake Paul, were quite predictable.

Others, such as attacking Twitch streamers as “damn clowns,” were less expected.

This recent exchange certainly falls into the second category: the podcaster and the former caged fighter are now locked horns with *checking notes* Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg roasts Andrew Tate’s “little Energy”

In a December 27 tweet, Tate wrote directly to a Swedish climate change activist. He boasted that he owned 33 cars, and also described in detail the features of his Bugatti and two Ferraris.

“Hello, Greta Thunberg,— he said. “I have 33 cars. My Bugatti w16 has an 8.0L Quad Turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5-liter v12 engines. This is just the beginning. Please provide your email address so that I can send a complete list of my collection of cars and their huge emissions.”

Attached to the tweet was a short video in which Tate cut the podcast with Thunberg’s speech at the UN climate summit back in 2019.

Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

Rather unexpectedly, Thunberg replied shortly after.

She took aim at Tate’s “little fucking energy,” sarcastically saying, “Yes, please enlighten me. Email me at smalld*[email protected] “.

The tweet quickly went viral, garnering over 145,000 likes in an hour.

Many were shocked that Greta responded at all, not to mention the cruel nature of her comments.

Tate has not yet responded, but it is possible that the controversial figure will try to have the last laugh.

We can record this as another Twitter event that none of us expected.