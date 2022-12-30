Climate activist Greta Thunberg hilariously mocked Andrew Tate after the kickboxer turned Internet star was arrested in Romania.

Greta Thunberg vs. Andrew Tate took another wild turn on December 29, when it became known that the former kickboxer had been arrested in Romania.

It is reported that together with his brother Tristan, he was arrested in connection with past allegations of human trafficking. Tate blamed the accusations on “swatting” when they appeared back in April 2022.

Ironically, the arrest apparently occurred as a result of Tate’s video responding to Greta’s taunt about “little dick.” In the video, an invisible assistant hands Tate pizza boxes.

Boxes from the Romanian chain Jerry’s Pizza allegedly allowed the authorities of Pipera to determine that he was in the country and conduct a raid. Now Greta had a cruel last word.

As Alejandra Caraballo pointed out, who said: “The Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country, so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday showed pizza from the Romanian pizza chain Jerry’s Pizza, which confirms that he was in the country.”

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

Greta mocks Andrew Tate after arrest

In a tweet dated December 30, the activist pointed to a line in his response video where Tate joked that pizza boxes cannot be recycled.

It is reported that this mockery, designed to provoke an environmental activist, allowed the Romanian authorities to determine his whereabouts.

Greta just said: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle pizza boxes.”

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

While her first tweet Tate quickly racked up more than 2 million likes—as a result, Tate blamed a “bot farm”—the barbs over pizza boxes garnered more than 150,000 likes in about half an hour.

We are sure that there are other twists in this strange story.