Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Movie Could Solve Mattel’s Feminism Problem

The famous Mattel doll, Barbie, has as many critics as fans, but Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie can make her a feminist icon and the best role model for little girls. Barbie is very much expected, especially considering that the details about the film are kept secret. While little is known about how the Barbie character will fit into this era of female empowerment, it’s clear that the film represents an important opportunity to rehabilitate a once problematic toy.

Barbie will be the first feature film dedicated to the famous Mattel doll. The screenwriter and director of Barbie should be Greta Gerwig, one of the few women nominated for the title of best director. Barbie Gerwig has something to fight with. Barbie as a doll has often been at the center of controversy since its creation in 1959, especially regarding the lack of diversity and the promotion of unrealistic body standards.

As a strong, visionary female director, Greta Gerwig may be able to solve the problems of Barbie’s past. Gerwig puts women first in his films and often tells untold stories about women. Her films, such as Lady Bird and Little Women, tell unconventional stories about women and their relationships with each other, creating deep stories about women. This will be extremely important in a Barbie movie, since her unfiltered and feminist approach will most likely make Barbie not a two-dimensional character, but a well-thought-out woman navigating a toxic culture of expectations. Especially if Barbie’s action takes place in the real world. While Mattel has tried to right its wrongs with more diverse dolls such as curvy Barbie and Barbie with hearing aids, the film may help cement Barbie’s new reputation as a feminist icon.

Barbie is known for her iconic blonde mane, bikini-ready body and bright blue eyes, but Greta Gerwig has announced that she wants to give Barbie a more feminist look. Since Margot Robbie will play Barbie, the film may fall into the same traps as the doll. Most of the criticism of Barbie comes from her appearance, as she promotes a lack of diversity and unrealistic body standards. Initially, Barbie was supposed to be played by Amy Schumer, who wanted to create a film about unrealistic beauty standards, but after Schumer dropped out of school, the role went to Robbie. Robbie playing Barbie can actually do more good than harm, giving an opportunity for more subtle criticism, rather than the more obvious approach that Schumer often uses.

Although most of the released promotion was dedicated to Barbie and Ken, we hope that the Barbie movie will be dedicated to Barbie and her friends, demonstrating the importance of relationships between women and the fact that there is no single standard of beauty. American Ferrara, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Ray, Nicola Coughlan, Sharon Rooney and Rita Arya were reportedly involved in the role of Barbie. Although many of their roles are largely unknown, they could be an important key to Barbie’s entry into a new era. Gerwig focuses on relationships between women and has a personal connection with Barbie. Gerwig grew up playing with Barbies and spent a lot of time trying to make them look perfect. Gerwig seems to have a deep understanding of Barbie’s long history and that the iconic doll needs to change.

Mattel’s slogan “You can be anyone” for Barbie is something they have fully internalized. It’s a non-reductive message about women’s empowerment that a Barbie movie could use to correct almost all the criticisms that Barbie faces. Barbie can be imperfect and real, which is what the film should show. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has a chance to solidify Barbie as a diverse feminist icon who is entering a new era while remaining brightly dressed in her iconic pink.