Gremlins 3: classic movie sequel won’t have CGI creatures

It’s been a long time since a possible continuation for the Gremlins film franchise was considered. Now, in a conversation with the Collider website, the creator of the classic creatures, Chris Columbus, commented on the idea of ​​finally getting Gremlins 3 off the ground.

Columbus was the creator and screenwriter for Gremlins, released in 1984, and the sequel, 1990’s Gremlins 2: The New Generation, and participated in the Collider Connected program to promote his new film Christmas Chronicles 2 – which debuts on Netflix on Wednesday fair (25). There, he was asked whether Gremlins 3 could be released in the future.

He said he had a script ready for the film and that he is negotiating the next steps to take the project forward. “I would love to do that. I wrote a script, so there is a story. We are working on some rights issues now, so we are just trying to find out when the best time to make this film would be. ”

Columbus also took the opportunity to emphasize that he should not use CGI to animate the creatures in the film. “I would still do it the same way – I would do it as puppets, not as CGI. Maybe having – you know we had a stop-motion scene in the first Gremlins – but I don’t think I would use CGI a lot in Gremlins 3 ”.

In 2017, Columbus had already commented on working on a script for Gremlins 3, however, the copyright issue of the Gremlins brand was in process. In 2019, Warner Bros. won the right to the trademark of the film and the franchise, and shortly afterwards announced the development of an animated series entitled Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai which will be shown on streaming HBO Max.



