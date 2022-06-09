Gregg Williams Coaches again: The NFL World Reacts – The Sun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Gregg Williams is back— well, sort of. The former NFL head coach is moving to the XFL.

Williams last coached football as the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets. We all saw how it ended. The former NFL defensive coordinator called an all-out blitz on the last play of the game against the Raiders, and it cost the team.

Williams probably won’t coach in the NFL anymore, at least not as a defensive coordinator. But that doesn’t mean his coaching days are over.

The veteran quarterback is heading to the XFL. He will be the defensive coordinator of the team coached by Reggie Barlow.

“XFL teams have announced offensive and defensive coordinators. Fans will recognize veteran coaches like Gregg Williams, June Jones, Jim Herrmann, Ron Zook and guys who came into the profession after playing a career like Bruce Gradkowski,” said Doug Samuel.

“The last time we saw Gregg Williams, he was calling for a reckless all-out blitz. Now he’s back as defensive coordinator in the XFL,” Pro Football Talk tweeted.

“We don’t know how many NFL head coaching positions he turned down this time, but ex-Saints Gregg Williams has been hired as an XFL assistant coach,” TheSaintsWire tweeted.

Perhaps a career in the XFL will suit Williams. We’ll have to wait to find out.