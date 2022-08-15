Greg Roman noticed an interesting change with Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is about to enter a turning point in his career.

Jackson is about to play in his fifth NFL season, which means he has the final year of his rookie contract. He’s going to make good money from the Ravens, as he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since he was drafted.

As he gained experience, he became more anonymous in the attack, and attack coordinator Greg Roman likes it. He also likes it when Jackson brings new ideas to their meetings.

“Yes, I definitely think he’s more vocal,” Roman said via ProFootballTalk. “He’s definitely looking at the matches a bit harder and he definitely has more ideas. There is a good cooperation going on there, as always. But I’m definitely open to it, and there are times when I think you’re referring to last week. he suggested something. I said, “Come on.” And we made a touchdown.”

That touchdown pass was received during a training camp practice before it was held up in Thursday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson hopes to get the Ravens back into the playoffs this season after they missed a game last season. This was due to serious injuries, including Jackson’s sprained ankle, which caused him to miss the last month of the regular season.

Baltimore’s offense could reach new heights if Jackson continues to offer new play options.