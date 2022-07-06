Greg Olsen made a bold statement about Miami Coach Mario Cristobal

Miami made a big splash during the college football offseason when it hired Mario Cristobal to replace Manny Diaz.

Cristobal looked pretty happy in Oregon, but decided to head to his alma mater to try to get his old program back on track.

Former Miami tight end Greg Olsen has known Cristobal for a long time and thinks he can become a coach who will return Miami to the fight for national championships.

“If Mario can’t bring Miami back to fame and respectability, then it just can’t be, it’s not in the plans. He’s the guy for the job. If he can’t do it, no one can do it,” Olsen said. .

Cristobal spent the last five seasons in Oregon before moving to Miami. During that time, he compiled a 35-13 record and led the Ducks to two 10+ win seasons.

He’s already had a great start in Miami, at least in recruiting. The Hurricanes already have 10th place in the recruiting class in 2023, and it looks like they will climb even higher in the next few months.

Let’s see if this success will carry over to the field, starting in September.