Greg Norman was not allowed to attend the champions dinner outdoors: the reaction of the golf world – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

Greg Norman, winner of the 1986 and 1993 Open Championships, was not invited to the “Holiday of Champions” this year.

As a result, Norman will not be present when defending champion Colin Morikawa lands the first shot in a four-hole tournament spanning No. 1, No. 2, No. 17 and No. 18 on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

The R&A decided to refuse Norman the invitation because of his role as commissioner of the LIV Golf series.

“In response to inquiries regarding the R&A Celebration of Champions field and the Champions Dinner, we can confirm that we have contacted Greg Norman to inform him that we have decided not to invite him to attend this event,” the R&A statement said. Saturday, according to Golf Digest. “The 150th Open Championship is an extremely important milestone for golf, and we want the focus to continue to be on celebrating the championship and its legacy. Unfortunately, we don’t believe this would have been the case if Greg had been present. We hope that when circumstances permit, Greg will be able to attend again in the future.”

The golf world reacted to this insult on Twitter.

“This is the first thing I disagree with when it comes to how people relate to LIV,” one fan wrote.

“The Open doesn’t mess with the last champion…,” said another.

“The R&A is throwing mowers this morning. A beautiful sight,” another added.

Norman took a little time to share his reaction to this decision.

“I’m disappointed,” he told the Australian Golf Digest. “I thought the R&A would stay above all that, given their position in world golf. It’s a small thing, because all I’ve done is prompt and develop the game of golf all over the world, on and off the golf course, for over four decades.”

