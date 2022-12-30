Greentea Peng teamed up with Nightmares On Wax for the new song “Top Steppa V2” — listen below.

The track follows the song “Top Steppa”, which appeared on the recent mixtape of the first “GREENZONE 108”.

Speaking about the collaboration, Nightmares On Wax said: “It’s a great honor for me to collaborate with Greentea again — after she appeared on my album last year. I am a big fan of her as an artist and we are totally connected with the energy she shares.

“Top Steppa is already an amazing song, so the opportunity to combine the sound of Nightmares on Wax with this melody for “Top Steppa V2” is the perfect musical combination. After a short conversation with Greentea, I touched on this iconic British expression of hip-hop of the 90s and root reggae of the 70s with a futuristic electronic bias NOW.”

Grinty Pan added: “It was a pleasure to work with Nightmares on Wax, my dear friend and an amazing musician, to twist ‘Top Steppa’ and turn it into a brand new track in ‘Top Steppa V2’ — Big Love!”

“GREENZONE 108” was released in September and was announced with a new spiritual song “Look To Him” and the follow-up single “Your Mind”. Commenting on the mixtape, NME wrote: “With his second mixtape, Greentea Peng demonstrates the tremendous growth of his pen and musicality.

“She keeps what works — psychedelic and futuristic sounds that transport us to alternate universes — but she also plays in this context, new influences of rock and electric guitar add solidity and instant energy. It’s inspired. As she matures in all aspects of her life, “GREENZONE 108″ is an absolute triumph.”

Discussing the new mixtape, Grinty Pan said: “GREENZONE 108” is a free, open field for self—expression. A collection of works accumulated during the transitional period of my life. A kind of elevation from MAN MADE, in the sense that so much has changed and formed in the 2 years since this concept.

“GREENZONE108” is looser, less decorated and more like an open dialogue/space exploring a variety of topics, from spirituality and originality to mental health and politics, so it’s a mixtape, not an album.”