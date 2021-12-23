Green Man Gaming: Game Platform Has Holiday Promotion

Green Man Gaming: For many people, vacation means traveling, leaving home and resting. However, for others, the period away from work or studies translates into more time to dedicate to electronic games.

If you are part of this team, know that there is an opportunity for you to enjoy your time at home even more. Green Man Gaming, respected digital games distribution platform for PC, is with promotions on games to celebrate the holiday period.

Still not familiar with Green Man Gaming?

In case you still don’t know the company, Green Man Gaming is a platform created in the United Kingdom and has more than 10 years of experience in the digital game distribution market.

One of its main differentials is the low price thanks to its partnership with major studios responsible for the most important games in the industry.

Holiday promotion

The promotions period will run until January 5th, 2022 and the aim is to make everything as simple as possible. All you have to do is visit the offers page and take advantage of the low prices that Green Man Gaming is offering for the holiday period.

From triple-A open-world games to extremely challenging indies games, you’ll find it all in the catalog with over 3,000 titles available for the PC. To get even more discount, you can use the coupon “HOLIDAYS5” (without the quotes) to get 5% EXTRA OFF on selected offers.

Red Dead Redemption 2

deathloop

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Watch Dogs: Legion