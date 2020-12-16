Green light to HarmonyOS, Android replacement

After the historic veto suffered at the beginning of 2019 in the United States – by the Trump administration – Huawei announced shortly after that they were working on their own alternative to Android and Windows for their computers, as a kind of Plan B prepared in case the tensions from that moment with the United States they rose and the worst happened.

And as Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei, told the German media Weltz, “We have prepared our own operating system. If it ever happened that we can no longer use these systems (Android and Windows), we would be prepared. That is our plan B. ”

HarmonyOS

Officially introduced a year and a half ago, it was in August 2019 that HarmonyOS became a reality and was used for the first time on an Honor Vision smart TV. And is that the system has support for cross development between devices and systems such as mobiles, vehicle units, smart watches, wearables, Smart TVs and even routers, being able to adapt a user interface between various devices, which outlines Huawei’s intention to unify your products under a single ecosystem and outside of Android.

Harmony is a free distributed microkernel-based operating system for various types of hardware, with “faster inter-process communication than QNX or Google’s” Fuchsia “microkernel, and real-time resource allocation.” The ARK compiler can be used to port Android APK packages to the operating system.

Green light to HarmonyOS 2.0

But what about mobile phones? A year and a half is a long time. And just now that we are going to finish 2020, the company has announced the launch of the HarmonyOS 2.0 beta, which at the moment will only be tested in China for developers, and for the brand’s flagships. The beta offers developers a series of resources so they can test the OS and create experiences for Huawei’s own connected ecosystem.

According to the company’s roadmap and its plans, within 4 months, in April 2021, the HarmonyOS beta will have official support for devices up to 4GB and already in October 2021 it will be available for all devices, including those with more than 4GB of RAM.

Try the HarmonyOS beta

If you want to test the new operating system, you can try the emulator in Huawei’s DevEco Studio IDE (version 2.0 Beta 3) from the official website of the Harmony OS, or you can register to receive an update via OTA on the mobile to migrate to the Harmony OS 2.0 beta version. Once your registration is approved, you will receive an invitation from Huawei with instructions on how to install the software on your device.

Of course, remember that as expected from a Beta for developers, it is unstable software that is only intended for developers to start their work on the platform. Therefore, it is imperative that you backup your data before upgrading to the new operating system. It is possible to roll back to the official Android-based version of EMUI 11, but rollback is expected to wipe out all user data



