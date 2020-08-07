Green light to Binance’s cryptocurrency from New York

BUSD, the fixed coin of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance, entered the list of assets that were lit up by the New York financial control authority. Therefore, banks and financial institutions can now use this money without being subject to a regulation.

The New York Financial Services Department (NYDFS) this week updated its list of assets it looks favorably upon, and Binance gave the green light to USD.

This means that banks in the New York area can store and list BUSD without needing a permission from NYDFS. Banks still have to inform the institution before making a transaction.

Speaking to CoinDesk, Binance Regulatory Compliance Officer Samuel Lim informed that BUSD can be instantly accepted by licensed institutions.

“For example, if JP Morgan wants to use BUSD tomorrow, he can do it immediately,” Lim said.

Binance stated that BUSD was approved by NYDFS in September 2019, but it must be approved before the exchanges also list it.

Paxos launches BUSD

BUSD is a digital currency issued and provided to Binance by Paxos Trust Company, which NYDFS approved to issue in 2018. This company also has a dollar-backed stable coin called PAX.

Other stable coins that NYDFS gives the green light are Gemini USD and Paxos Standard, but Bitcoin Ethereum and Litecoin are also approved digital currencies.

The BNB token, Binance’s own token, is not yet on the list. The company spokesperson did not comment on the matter. It is also unknown whether Binance is trying to put BNB on this list.

Binance U.S., the platform of the Binance exchange in the USA. is still not available in New York.



