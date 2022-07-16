Green Lantern would be a god if Hal Jordan wasn’t an arrogant jerk.

He may be one of the best ring throwers in the Green Lantern Corps, but Hal Jordan’s dedication to willpower may make him the worst hero. Despite the existence of other Corps on the Emotional Spectrum, Jordan believes in the superiority of willpower, which can seriously restrain him.

Hal has the honor of being the first person ever accepted into the Green Lantern Corps. After the crash of his spaceship on Earth, the dying Abin Sur was looking for any possible replacement on a backwater planet. The Sura Ring chose test pilot Hal Jordan to become the new Green Lantern. Despite the massive changes in precedent, Jordan proved that he belongs to the Corps by demonstrating his powerful will. He even managed to impress his mentor and future nemesis Sinestro, who recognized his power over the will.

Related: Hal Jordan’s Combination of Red and Green Lanterns Revealed His Deadliest Designs

And while Hal may be just a fantastic will operator, he doesn’t think much about any other light on the emotional spectrum. For example, during the Green Lantern’s Agent Orange arc, Hal finds himself trapped with a Blue Lantern ring after his adventure fighting the Red Lantern Corps. Although Hal Jordan’s combo form has power, it is difficult for the Lantern to access the abilities of the Blue Lantern Ring. Every time the ring says “What are you hoping for?”, Hal either refuses to answer or cannot give a sincere answer. But in Green Lantern #42 by Jeff Jones, Philip Tan, and Eddie Burrows, Hal finally gives a serious answer when confronted by Orange Lantern Larfleeze. After being asked what he hopes for the last time, Hal hopes that the rings will stop asking this question, which, surprisingly, was the answer the ring was looking for.

Hal Jordan is a good Green Lantern, but he has flaws. From the moment the Blue Lantern Ring was put on his finger, Jordan just wanted to take it off, despite how much stronger it made his own Green Lantern Ring. Although Hal claimed that hope is not as valuable as will, in the end it was hope that helped him save the day against Larfleeze. Despite the fact that the Lantern has seen evidence to the contrary, it refuses to recognize the power of other lights, and this can seriously cost it strength.

In fairness, it should be noted that the Green Light of Willpower is the most stable of the seven lights that make up the Emotional Spectrum of the Green Lantern, so it is clear that Hal considers it the most valuable. But, having personally experienced the powers of other Lights, he, of course, cannot deny that each of them has its own benefits. In fact, Kyle Rayner proved the benefits of mastering other lights when his journey of mastering the Emotional Spectrum led him to become one of the few White Lanterns. Hal seems to think that working with other Lights makes him a weaker Lantern. But if Hal Jordan could overcome his bias, Green Lantern could get a god-level boost for life.