Green Lantern to be produced with HBO Max stream

HBO Max officialized the production of the Green Lantern series, to the delight of fans. With 10 episodes commissioned by the company, the series will feature the production of Marc Guggenheim and Seth Grahame-Smith (who will also be the showrunner for the series). The information is from the Variety website.

Although the project was announced in 2019 as under development, it was only now that the platform made the commitment and even released a synopsis of the new DC series.

Check out:

“The series will show the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott – the first Green Lantern on Earth, who, true to the comics, is a gay man – and many more. The series will also include fan favorites like Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps, “the company announced.

This may not be the hero’s only appearance. Some even suggest that he may appear on the Justice League’s Snyder Cut, which will debut in streaming next year.

It is not the first time that producers have worked with this universe. Guggenheim was showrunner in series like Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, while Grahame-Smith was screenwriter for LEGO Batman: The Movie.

The adaptation joins DC productions being developed by Warner Media directly for the streaming platform HBO Max, such as the spin-offs of the upcoming The Batman and Suicide Squad.



