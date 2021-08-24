Green Lantern: HBO Series Must Have New Elements, Says Actor

Green Lantern: will soon win a series on HBO Max and, according to its protagonist, it will be different from what has been done in works that involve adaptations of the comics. According to actor Finn Wittrock the story is extensive and spans time and space, which makes it different from an ordinary superhero story.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wittrock said he’s been preparing a lot for the role, which includes intense readings of the character’s comics. The actor also said that he learned a lot from the film starring Ryan Reynolds, even though it was marked by negative reviews from the specialized media and from fans of the hero.

Finally, the actor praised HBO Max for the new opportunity the company will give to explore the character’s universe. Remember that the script for the series, which is being developed by Greg Berlanti, will cover different versions of Green Lantern at different times. Shooting for the series will begin in the first half of 2022 and there is no scheduled release date yet.

And you, what do you expect from the new hero series? Tell us here in the comments!