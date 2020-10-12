Green Hell: survival game on Amazon is coming to Switch

The survival simulator Green Hell will win a Nintendo Switch version on October 28th. The information is from Creepy Jar, developer of the game, which has the Amazon as a backdrop.

The title will cost $ 29.99, but if purchased before launch, the buyer will receive a 10% discount. Green Hell was released last year for Windows and received many positive notes from fans.

Even more discount!

Green Hell can also be purchased with a 33% discount. To get the lowest value, the player must have purchased one of the following titles for the laptop: Thief Simulator, Hollow, Timberman VS or Panzer Dragoon: Remake

Expansion receives date

In addition to the information for the notebook, the company made available the launch period of its first DLC, called “Spirits of Amazonia”. The content will come out in three parts, the first being this winter and the next two in 2021.

Green Hell puts you in the middle of the Amazon jungle, without food and tools. Your objective will be to escape the forest by protecting yourself from enemies and animals. Your only asset is a radio, which will put you in touch with your loved one. It will help you to overcome this adventure.

The game will be released for Playstation 4 and Xbox One in the first quarter of 2021.



