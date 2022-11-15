Green Day Confirmed Work on a New Album

Green Day have confirmed that they are recording a new studio album this year.

The trio led by Billie Joe Armstrong, who released their 13th and final album “Father Of All Motherfuckers” in 2020, recently shared a video on TikTok documenting their time on the road in 2022.

In the clip, we see behind-the-scenes footage of the band, as well as footage from live performances. “WTF, WHAT a year,” Green Day wrote in the caption.

Armstrong and Co. They further revealed that they were “recording our [new] album in London and Los Angeles” between the long-awaited UK and European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, as well as their many other concerts elsewhere.

You can see the message below.

Green Day did not provide any additional information about their upcoming 14th album.

Back in January, the band announced a piece of new music in a short video on social networks. At some point during the upload, the year “1972” was scrawled on the wall in the studio, indicating the date of birth of each band member.

This happened shortly after Green Day posted a short clip of them recording material at RAK Studios in London.

In a four-star review of “Father Of All Motherfuckers,” NME wrote, “[Green Day] abstains from politics and works the old-fashioned way on their knees over their raucous 13th album,” adding, “Father Of All is a unicorn puking rainbow. Don’t try to figure it out. Just enjoy.”

Meanwhile, Green Day are going to release a reissue of their fifth album “Nimrod”, dedicated to the 25th anniversary, on January 27. The trio has already announced a collection with the discovered demo of that era “You Irritate Me”.