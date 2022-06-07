Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Didn’t Show Up This Week

While Aaron Rodgers used his time at mini-camp to get to know his new Packers receivers, his familiar face was absent from the Green Bay facilities.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who has yet to sign a restricted free agency contract, did not attend the Packers’ mandatory mini-camp this week.

But although the offseason job is marked as “mandatory,” Lazar technically doesn’t violate any team rules since he hasn’t signed a contract yet.

The deadline for signing the offer sheet has come and gone, so if Lazar wants to play for the Packers this season, the 26-year-old will have to either sign his tender or another deal.

That is, unless Green Bay decides to trade him.

Lazard’s agent said in a statement that the 6-foot-5 receiver is doing everything possible to bring Lombardi back to Titletown.

Allen is fully focused on having the best season he can have as a player and helping the Packers win the Lombardi Trophy. Everything he does is aimed at achieving these goals.

If Lazar agrees to the tender, the former undrafted free agent will earn about $4 million and become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.