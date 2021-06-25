Greedfall Will Receive Free Upgrade And New Generation Improvements

Greedfall: If you are a fan of Greedfall or were waiting for the best opportunity to get to know this game, its recently announced Gold Edition is worth keeping an eye on. It will be released on June 30th and will bring a lot of new content to the game!

Spider Studio has worked hard to further improve the look of Greedfall, as well as adding new content with The De Vespe Conspiracy expansion. Best of all, those who had already made the purchase of the title will be able to upgrade to the new generation of consoles completely free of charge.

And it doesn’t stop there: your progress can also be transferred from PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to the next generation, where the title will run with native 4K UHD visuals, plus stable 60 fps and faster loads!

In The De Vespe Conspiracy expansion we’ll be able to visit the new region of Teer Fradee and discover a new web of secrets, manipulations and lies, complete with new creatures, equipment improvements and an unprecedented rival faction.

