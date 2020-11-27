Greedfall: PS5 and Xbox Series will have additional content

The developer Focus Home Interactive announced, on its social networks, that Greedfall will get an improved version for a new generation, bringing new content to the players. So far, there is no release forecast.

Through a partnership between Spiders Studio and Focus Home, Greedfall will be brought with improvements for the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. Although the studios have not yet detailed what technologies will be present in the game, it is already possible to expect an expansion right after its launch, according to a post published on the game’s Twitter profile.

“Following feedback from our community, Teer Fradee is now on his way to the next generation consoles and will receive additional new content. Stay tuned!”

Greedfall is available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.



