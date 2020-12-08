“Greed” in the Crypto Money Sector Has Peaked

The Bitcoin (BTC) price has increased almost 100% since October and has risen from the $ 10,000 band to the $ 19,800 level. This rise of the BTC / USD parity naturally caused the fear in the industry to be replaced by greed. It is seen that the greed in the crypto money market has reached the record level in recent years.

As BTC price goes up, so does greed

The “Fear and Greed Index”, known as an important indicator for crypto money investors, started to raise alarms. Looking at the data below, it is seen that the index level, which was 41 on October 2, 2020, peaked in the continuation of this and reached almost 100.

The higher this index, which has values ​​between 0 and 100, the higher the greed. According to the available data, the “most greedy month” in the history of the crypto money industry was recorded as November 2020. Looking at the data of the last 30 days, it is seen that the Fear and Greed Index points to the 90 level. Last month, it is seen that the average level was 82.

After the summit, the bottom is inevitable

The Fear and Greed Index began to be used on February 1, 2018. It is seen that the highest level of greed since then was recorded as 95 on June 26, 2019. In the continuation of this, the index again showed the 95 level despite all the declines experienced last week.

The record-breaking level of greed indicates that investors are taking more risks for earnings. The risks taken in the rally in 2017 and 2019 had bad consequences for investors. A sharp drop in bitcoin price will hurt altcoin investors more than BTC.

Attention altcoin investors

While BTC price again broke the all-time record after the rally in 2017, it seems that even the leading altcoins are far from all-time record levels and are not fully recovering. Altcoin investors, on the other hand, should take into account the advice of experts and reduce their risk appetite in these days when the level of greed is at its peak.



