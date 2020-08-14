Great success for the sale of Redmi K30 Ultra

The Redmi K30 Ultra, which was introduced on Tuesday, was on the agenda with its sales as well as its features. After the sales success that ran out of stocks, a statement came from Xiaomi.

The model, which is stated to be sold only in China, melted the stocks on the day it went on sale. The features of the Redmi model, which was developed specifically for Xiaomi’s 10th year, were quite remarkable.

Sale of Redmi K30 Ultra

Introduced at the Xiaomi 10th anniversary event and spoken with its features, the Redmi K30 Ultra managed to sell 100,000 units the day it went on sale. However, this sale took place in just 1 minute. This showed how much the model was liked and what the users wanted to buy.

The features of the model are shown as the most important criterion for the sale of Redmi K30 Ultra. When we look at the features of the model, the 6.67-inch FHD + screen without notch shows itself. The front cabin of the model meets the users in a pop-up manner.

The new model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus processor. This processor has 4 Cortex-A77 cores running at 2.6 GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0 GHz. This processor stands out with its 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support.

The model has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, as well as 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. There is a 20 Megapixel front camera with cameras with a resolution of 64 Megapixels + 13 Megapixels + 5 Megapixels + 2 Megapixels.

The price of the Redmi K30 Ultra is 1,999 yuan ($ 285) for 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 2,199 yuan ($ 315) for 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 2,499 yuan for 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage (360 $ 2,699 yuan ($ 390) for 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.



