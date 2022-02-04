Great Partnership from These 2 Meme Coins! “They Can Rally”

The two meme coins recently reported on various partnerships. Baby Doge, the cryptocurrency inspired by the Shiba Inu, announced that it has collaborated with German football club TSG Hoffenheim. On the other hand, the Naples-based restaurant, which opened last year, not only added SHIB to its payment method, but also rebranded its entire business to include Shiba Inu-related concepts.

Meme coin partners with TSG Hoffenheim

Baby Doge announced that it has collaborated with German football club TSG Hoffenheim. As part of the deal, the club will work with the Baby Doge team to develop a non-fungiable token (NFT) collection. During all home matches, the Dogecoin clone will be advertised on LED boards around the field. Hoffenheim and Baby Doge will also create co-branded content. BabyDoge is currently trading at $0.00000003851.

Mike Watson, project manager of Baby Doge LLC, described Hoffenheim as a “forward-looking” and “tech-focused” club. He says the partnership will expand the project’s presence within the European Union, as it will become part of the Bundesliga, Germany’s top professional football division. Founded in 1945, Hoffenheim qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time by achieving third place in the Bundesliga in the 2017-2018 season.

SHIB collaborates with Welly’s

Welly’s rebranded its logo to include the SHIB mascot, prompting many enthusiasts to identify the restaurant as the “SHIB Branded Food Chain.” Apart from the fact that enthusiasts can now pay for their favorite burger using SHIB, it is thought that the development will further increase the widespread adoption of the cryptocurrency and lead to a spike in its price.

It’s worth noting that Welly’s is seen as a major competitor to popular brands like McDonald’s and Burger King in Italy. The restaurant has a significant number of users, including non-crypto users who buy sandwiches on a daily basis. SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002117 at the time of writing.